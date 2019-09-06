Climbing mountains, skiing powder and swimming in mountain lakes sounds like the life many dream of.

A few actually live it, but Michelle Gagnon takes things one step further, living it with her cat, Bodhi.

In a little over a year, Bodhi the Adventure Cat has been in more mountain settings than many adult humans, and he’s still early in his training.

The one-year-old Maine Coon cat just finished a three-day ride from Jasper to Canmore perched in the front basket of her human’s bike, cuddling up each night in a tent along the Icefields Parkway.

Gagnon is an avid climber, skier and cyclist and says while it takes a little work, with the right training, patience and planning, cats can go everywhere mountain lovers are used to seeing dogs.

“It’s about equal rights, there’s no reason they shouldn’t enjoy all the fun outdoors that dogs do,” she says.

His young life has also been a hit on Instagram. With the ears of a lynx and some of the Rockies greatest backgrounds, Bodhi brings in outdoor lovers and devoted cat people alike.

You can find him @bodhi_theadventurecat.