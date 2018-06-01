RCMP says that the body of a man that was found in Lake Louise on Sunday has been identified as an Edmonton man who was reported missing last year.

Officials say that a pair of kayakers notified them after they found the body in the water.

An autopsy has identified the man as Jibran Khan Malik, 35, who was reported missing on September 27, 2017.

Police became concerned for his welfare after his vehicle was found abandoned in the community on October 11.

His death is not suspicious in nature and the RCMP is not looking for any suspects.

Friends and family wrote a statement this week on Facebook saying:

There are no words to describe how tragic this ending is.

Heartfelt thanks to those who prayed for Jibran and his family during this time. And appreciation goes to those of you who may have never had the pleasure of knowing Jibran (personally), yet still showed concern and compassion during the last number of months through your support on this page (and by doing things to help bring him home to his loved ones).

Although we will no longer have the opportunity to see Jibran's loveable smile in this world....I hope we can find peace knowing he is now in a better place.

Your loss will continue to be so hard for so many people, but I know there’s a lot of us that can't wait to laugh with you again in heaven again so there is still hope to be had.

Jibran, your life will be considered a beautiful blessing.

Malik was laid to rest after a funeral service on Thursday.