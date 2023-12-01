Body found in Forest Lawn; death appears non-criminal: police

Calgary police are investigating a death in Forest Lawn.

Fire officials told CTV News that at about 6:15 a.m., a witness called 911 to report a burning mattress near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 47 Street S.E.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the fire was out and human remains were on the mattress.

As of 8:30 a.m., police had blocked off a large area for the investigation.

Officials told CTV News that while it is still early in the investigation, there is nothing so far to indicate the death is criminal in nature.

The arson investigator and medical examiner are also at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.