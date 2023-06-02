Boil water advisory in effect for 3 Calgary communities

Officials say a construction vehicle working near several Calgary communities ruptured a water main. Residents in Silverado, Yorkville and Belmont are under a boil water advisory until further notice. Officials say a construction vehicle working near several Calgary communities ruptured a water main. Residents in Silverado, Yorkville and Belmont are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

