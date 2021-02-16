Advertisement
Boil water advisory in High River following water main break
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 3:40PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, February 16, 2021 3:46PM MST
The location of the water main break according to the Town of High River. (Image from High River's Facebook page)
CALGARY -- The Town of High River has released a boil water advisory for its residents following a water main break that occurred on Feb.15.
Around noon, the town released a Facebook post stating there was a water main break incident at 938 Centre Street S.E., and a boil water advisory was in effect for residents in the immediate area.
According to the town, the advisory will remain in effect until Saturday.