CALGARY -- The Town of High River has released a boil water advisory for its residents following a water main break that occurred on Feb.15.

Around noon, the town released a Facebook post stating there was a water main break incident at 938 Centre Street S.E., and a boil water advisory was in effect for residents in the immediate area.

HighRiver WATER MAIN BREAK @ 938 Centre St SE near Snowy Owl Transportation. BOIL WATER ADVISORY in effect NOON today to... Posted by Town of High River on Monday, February 15, 2021

Affected residents and businesses have been notified.

According to the town, the advisory will remain in effect until Saturday.