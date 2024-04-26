CALGARY
    • Boil water advisory lifted in Rocky View County

    A boil water advisory has been lifted for residences supplied by Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System in Rocky View County.

    Alberta Health Services confirmed Friday afternoon that satisfactory water quality has been restored to the Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System and the Rocky View County water systems that draw water from it.

    Those systems include Salt Box Coulee, Calling Horse Estates, Windmill Water Coop, and the Deer Springs System.

    The boil water advisory was issued on Friday April 19.

    Any residents with health concerns are advised to contact Health Link at 811 to speak to a registered nurse seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

    Information about flushing lines can be found here.

