Brand new junior high school to be built in Brooks, Alta.

    Residents in the town of Brooks will soon be seeing a new junior high school to replace their existing institution, which is more than 70 years old.

    Premier Danielle Smith attended the announcement with Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, sharing details about the project that was fully funded in Budget 2024.

    "Brooks is growing, and that includes our student population," Smith said.

    "Brooks Junior High is the school at the top of the priority list for the Grasslands School Division, so this is welcome news not only for the school board, but also for staff, students and their families."

    Funding for the new school is part of a $2.1-billion spending commitment in Budget 2024 that will also see money coming to 42 other priority school projects.

    It will be located at the same location of the current junior high and the existing building with be open to students while the construction is ongoing.

    Once complete, the school will provide spaces for 820 students, 157 more than the original building.

    "Our investment in projects like the Brooks replacement junior high is a testament to the Alberta government’s commitment to build new and modernized spaces for students across the province," said Education Minster Nicolaides.

    "I am confident that through the 43 projects supported in Budget 2024, students will continue to receive a world-class education that prepares them for a lifetime of success."

    The Brooks junior high school was approved for design funding in Budget 2023 and fully funded in Budget 2024.

