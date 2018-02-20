It took a second visit to a convenience store in Penhold before members of the Innisfail RCMP detachment arrested a break-in suspect after the would-be thief found shelter within the store’s ceiling.

RCMP responded to the Penhold Fas Gas at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Monday, February 19 after an alarm was sounded. The responding officers searched the property and left as there were no signs of entry or damage.

The manager of the gas station arrived approximately an hour later and called RCMP after noticing damage inside the business.

An RCMP officer returned, entered the store and spotted damage that had occurred since 2:00 a.m. While searching the premises, the officer heard noises from the ceiling. The building was secured and additional RCMP resources were deployed.

Once backup arrived, RCMP members entered the store and arrested a 21-year-old man.

Jordan Bell-Blowers of Lacombe, Alberta has been charged in connection with the incident. His charges include:

Break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence of mischief

Mischief exceeding $5,000

Possession of break-in tools

Breach of recognizance

The estimated damage to the business, including damage to an ATM, exceeds $5,000.

Bell-Blowers remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Tuesday, March 6.

The Town of Penhold is situated on Highway 2A between Red Deer and Innisfail.