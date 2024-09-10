Bret Hart makes return to WWE Raw at the Saddledome

Wrestling legend Bret "Hitman" Hart made a special appearance at WWE's Monday Night Raw at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome.

The 67-year-old wrestling champion was one of the features of the show on Sept. 9.

"This is the place to be, right?" he said. "No one took more pride than I did being a champion but also, a Canadian champion.

"Canadian champions will take on anybody and will never, ever duck a challenge and they have to prove themselves like I did every night for 20 years that I was the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be."

He also met current WWE champion Gunther in the ring.

"All the boys in the back, including me, we all watched you growing up and you have always been a childhood hero for me," Gunther said.

He went on to chide Hart, telling him he would always be his second favourite.

"My all-time favourite is none other than Bill Goldberg."

In a separate post on X, Paul Michael Levesque, better known as Triple H, shared a more Hart-felt message about the wrestler.

Along with a multitude of wresting titles in other leagues, Hart has held the WWF/WWE championship five times, the intercontinental championship twice and the tag team championship twice.

He was inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame as an individual in 2006 and then as a member of the Hart Foundation in 2019.

Hart was given a star on Canada's Walk of Fame in 2021.