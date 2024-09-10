CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bret Hart makes return to WWE Raw at the Saddledome

    Bret "Hitman" Hart, Canada wrestling star, poses for a photograph during Canada's Walk of Fame sidewalk star unveiling in Toronto on Friday, May 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Bret "Hitman" Hart, Canada wrestling star, poses for a photograph during Canada's Walk of Fame sidewalk star unveiling in Toronto on Friday, May 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share

    Wrestling legend Bret "Hitman" Hart made a special appearance at WWE's Monday Night Raw at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome.

    The 67-year-old wrestling champion was one of the features of the show on Sept. 9.

    "This is the place to be, right?" he said. "No one took more pride than I did being a champion but also, a Canadian champion.

    "Canadian champions will take on anybody and will never, ever duck a challenge and they have to prove themselves like I did every night for 20 years that I was the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be."

    He also met current WWE champion Gunther in the ring.

    "All the boys in the back, including me, we all watched you growing up and you have always been a childhood hero for me," Gunther said.

    He went on to chide Hart, telling him he would always be his second favourite.

    "My all-time favourite is none other than Bill Goldberg."

    In a separate post on X, Paul Michael Levesque, better known as Triple H, shared a more Hart-felt message about the wrestler.

    Along with a multitude of wresting titles in other leagues, Hart has held the WWF/WWE championship five times, the intercontinental championship twice and the tag team championship twice.

    He was inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame as an individual in 2006 and then as a member of the Hart Foundation in 2019.

    Hart was given a star on Canada's Walk of Fame in 2021.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News