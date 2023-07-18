'Brief tornado' confirmed in wild storm near Okotoks, Alta.

Calgary saw large hailstones, heavy rain and severe winds, but some communities outside the city saw even wilder weather, ECCC says. (Supplied/@IsabelDallaire) Calgary saw large hailstones, heavy rain and severe winds, but some communities outside the city saw even wilder weather, ECCC says. (Supplied/@IsabelDallaire)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash

The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina