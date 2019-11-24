CALGARY -- The University of Calgary Dinos football team has touched down in Calgary with the Vanier Cup in hand, a trophy signalling the end of a 24-year gap since its last championship win.

Victory came Saturday in Quebec City with the Calgary Dinos scoring 27-13 against the Montreal Carabins for the Vanier Cup.

The last time the Dinos had held the cup was in 1995 after beating the Western Mustangs in Toronto. Calgary came close again when playing Laval in 2016.

To finally boast about the championship win again is "kind of surreal."

Although weary from the journey back to Calgary, fifth-year quarterback Adam Sinagra said he's thrilled.

"We showed up when we needed to. There was obviously ups and downs—it wasn't all rose petals—but (the) guys stuck together," he told CTV News Calgary. "Key guys got injured but we found a way to win and you know that's what championship teams do."

"I'm a fifth-year guy so it was nice to finish the career off with the ultimate team championship," said defensive back Nick Statz.

"I'm excited for the program."

The Dinos now have five Vanier Cups in team history.