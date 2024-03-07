Broadway Across Canada 2024-2025 lineup includes return of The Lion King

Broadway Across Canada’s new season was announced earlier this week featuring seven shows, but the magic number for theatregoers might just be Six.

That’s the name of the uproarious Tony-award winning musical that imagines a reality show featuring all the ex-wives of Henry VIII in competition with one another to see whose life was more unhappy.

The musical, created by British college students Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, started life as a fringe hit in the UK, and had a successful tryout at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton in 2019 before moving on to Broadway glory.

Six (May 20-25, 2025) will be joined by the return of Disney’s The Lion King (July 30-Aug.17, 2025), in addition to TINA-The Tina Turner Musical (March 18-23, 2025) and Beetlejuice (Jan.7-12, 2025) as the quartet of musicals in Broadway Across Canada's four-show season package.

There is also an enticing trio of 2024-25 season options, including the return of the beloved Come From Away (Sept. 17-22, 2024), Tony-winning smash The Book of Mormon (Nov.26-Dec.1, 2024) and Riverdance 30 – The New Generation (June 27-29, 2025).

Terica Marie stars as Anna of Cleves (centre) in the North American tour Boleyn Company of the smash musical Six. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

"We're thrilled to bring this stellar lineup of Broadway productions to Calgary for the 2024-2025 season. Each show this season offers a unique and unforgettable experience, promising laughter, tears, and everything in between. We can't wait to share these incredible stories with our audiences in southern Alberta and remain honoured to be a part of the vibrant theater community in Calgary,” said Shana Levin, Broadway Across Canada, in a media release.

For more information about four-show season packages, go here.