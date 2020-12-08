CALGARY -- The Transportation Safety Board has determined a broken rail was responsible for a 2019 train derailment near the village of Barons, Alta.

A locomotive and 21 CP Rail cars were involved in the Sept. 2, 2019 incident which happened about 40 kilometres north of Lethbridge, in southern Alberta.

A TSB report released Tuesday says the CP Rail train was travelling north about 64 km/h when the cars derailed.

Three of the derailed cars were loaded with octane — a flammable liquid — and some others contained dangerous goods and were leaking.

The derailed cars ended up on both sides of the track.

An evacuation order was issued for a two kilometre radius, affecting about 400 people staying at a nearby campground, and six homes, affecting 12 people. No injuries were reported.



