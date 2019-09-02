

CTV News Calgary





An evacuation order issued by the Alberta government after a train derailment south of the village of Barons, Alta., has been rescinded.

As of 4 p.m. MST, all evacuated residents from the area of Highway 23 west to Range Road 23-5, Highway 23 east to Range road 23-2, as well as Township road 12-2 south to Township Road 11-4, including the Keho Lake area, campground and golf course, may return.

Nobleford fire chief Ryan Wagner said "estimated numbers are 400 to 450 people" were evaccuated from the two kilometre area around the crash.

Fire crews working with CP Rail contained the octane leak from the overturned rail cars.

"The train rail has to be repaired, operations are ongoing, so our hot zones are still no-go zones for day-to-day travellers," Wagner said.

Highway 23 is still closed from Township Road 11-4 to Township Road 12-2, and traffic is being rerouted westbound.

Early Monday, a train derailed at Highway 23 and Township Road 12-0 south of Barons, which is around 30 kilometres north of Lethbridge.

Several cars were reported to be leaking octane.

"on the first part of the load was high octane flammable fuel, as well as anhydrous ammonia tanks and some liquid asphalt," said Wagner.

As a result, an evacuation order was issued for everyone from Highway 23 west to Range Road 23-5, Highway 23 east to Range Road 23-2, in addition to Township Road 12-2 south to Township Road 11-4.

The evacuation order included the Keho Lake area and the Keho Lake campground where, according to published reports, upwards of 300 people were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The reception centre for displaced individuals that was set up at Noble Ford Community Centre, at 122 Kipps Street is now closed.

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a crew to the crash site to investigate.