Brother of slain Calgary police officer speaks out on day parole release of man convicted in killing

The brother of a slain Calgary police officer says the day parole release of one of the men convicted of killing Andrew Harnett barely a year after sentencing is shocking and "laughable."

Jason Harnett said in an email reply to a question from CTV News that he's "shocked it (parole) was coming up for review so soon," considering the passenger was sentenced for manslaughter in January 2022.

He also was critical of the communications process of the Alberta justice system.

"We were not aware of the parole hearing date or the decision until after the fact, I personally found out through Facebook," Jason said. "The Calgary Police (Service) liaison notified us shortly after."

He said the sentence doesn't fit the crime.

"The conditions are frankly laughable," he said. "The serious nature of this crime is truly not reflected in the sentence and early parole of this individual.

"Andrew's life was worth so much more."

Jason Harnett, Sgt. Andrew Harnett's brother, speaks to CTV News on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

"Calgarians, (and) Canadians should seriously be concerned that individuals willing to take the life of an on-duty police officer are able to essentially walk free with next to no punishment and good behavior is a consideration for their early release.

"Our judicial system is more focused on the rehabilitation of serious offenders than it is for preserving respect for law enforcement and the pain and suffering left behind with loved ones.

"This is a life sentence for us," he said.

"Our family has spent more time in court dealing with both convicted individuals than this criminal spent time in jail.

"There is something seriously flawed with our justice system and it needs a complete overhaul."

DAY PAROLE GRANTED

Amir Abdulrahman, 22, was sentenced to five years in prison last year for his actions as a passenger in the hit-and-run death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett.

Harnett, who grew up in Hagersville, Ontario, died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

Harnett, who was 37, tried to stop the SUV after he noticed its licence plate didn't match its registration.

The officer fell when the vehicle sped off as he was scuffling with the driver. He was dragged before being struck by a second, unrelated vehicle on the road.

Abdulrahman and the driver, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, were charged with first-degree murder.

The teen was also convicted of manslaughter last year and his sentencing hearing is ongoing.

The Parole Board of Canada denied full parole for Abdulrahman on Thursday, but approved for him to spend six months living in a community-based residential facility, or halfway house.

The board's decision said Abdulrahman is at a low to moderate risk to reoffend.

"While (Abdulrahman's) offence is very serious in nature, resulting in the death of the victim, (he) has taken a number of steps to address areas of risk throughout (his) incarceration," the parole board wrote in its decision.

"(Abdulrahman) will not present an undue risk to society if released on day parole and (his) release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating (his) reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen."

The board acknowledged the "significant harm and trauma caused to the victim's family," but determined Abdulrahman has displayed "regret and remorse" over his actions.

Abdulrahman has demonstrated a high level of accountability and motivation to change his life, the decision noted.

The board considered many factors in its decision, including Abdulrahman's criminal and social history, progress made while incarcerated, behaviour behind bars and community supports he has.

"Since your sentence has began, you have not demonstrated any concerning institutional behaviour," the board said.

TRADITIONAL MUSLIM FAMILY

Abdulrahman grew up in a traditional Muslim family. He maintains a close relationship with his parents and siblings. He has expressed interest in going back to work at his family's flooring company, the decision noted.

His brother told the board Abdulrahman is working at "bettering himself" and said he is a "completely different" person now.

Abdulrahman asked for full parole with plans to move in with his parents. The Correctional Service of Canada opposed the full parole release but supported a release on day parole.

"Correctional Service of Canada assesses that it may be difficult for (Abdulrahman) to integrate back into the city," the decision said.

LIMITED CRIMINAL HISTORY

The Correctional Service of Canada said that Abdulrahman has a limited criminal history, but does have a short pattern of associating with negative peers and reacting with violence when he felt disrespected.

The agency said it is likely that immaturity and poor consequential decision-making played a large role in Abdulrahman's criminal history.

Calgary police opposed Abdulrahman's release.

The parole board said Abdulrahman must refrain from having contact with those involved in criminal activity.

He cannot have contact with Harnett's family, the police division where Harnett worked and the co-accused in the case. He is also prohibited from using drugs.

'WE MUST MOVE ON'

Jason Harnett said his brother "would want us to move on, but it's very hard, especially with a justice system so lenient on crime and so slow in process."

In a Zoom interview with CTV News Saturday morning, Harnett said revisiting the events that led to Andrew's death is difficult for everyone in the family.

"Every time we talk about this or something comes up, it's, it's just another terrible memory of that evening," Jason said. "And the fact that we have to look back at such a such a great life that was lost."

With files from The Canadian Press