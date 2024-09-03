Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids launches annual back-to-school fundraising campaign

Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids (BB4CK) is launching its annual back-to-school program, and this year the theme is "together."

"It takes a community to feed and care for kids," said executive director Bethany Ross in a news release.

Each school day, more than 7,500 Calgary youth receive lunch support from BB4CK.

"Every donation, every act of support helps us ensure that kids can focus on growing strong brains and bodies without having to worry where their food will come from," said Ross.

With about 63,000 Calgary Catholic School District students returning to class this week, BB4CK is encouraging residents to donate time and or money.

"Nearly one in three kids inAlberta lived in a food-insecure household in 2023," said BB4CK.

The charity says as the cost of food rises, as does the demand for their services; the cost of providing the nutritious meals has increased to $4 per meal.

BB4CK's back-to-school campaign runs from Sept. 3 to 30, and highlights the critical need for community support to make sure every child has access to a nutritious lunch.

There may also be students, displaced due to the Jasper wildfire, whom need meal support.

The CCSD is encouraging Jasper residents needing support when it comes to schooling to email jasperregistrationinfo@cssd.ab.ca.

This year, donations will be matched by The Matt Rumpel Family Foundation up to $100,000.