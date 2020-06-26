CALGARY -- The Calgary Zoo officially opened an exciting new creepy and crawly and interactive play space inspired by nature on Friday.

The Bugtopia play structure in the Canadian Wilds section of the zoo is designed for children of all ages and immerses them in a playful world of insects.

"We are so excited to be opening the Brawn Family Foundation Bugtopia," said Alison Archambault, the Calgary Zoo's director of brand and engagement. "Celebrating all the things that are squishy and slimy and buzzy and buggy in your backyard."

Kids will have the opportunity to play and learn at the same time.

"Bugtopia is a nature-focused playground," explained Archambault. "When you get outside of your house and you go to a park and you experience bugs and nature and logs, this play space is meant to give us the opportunity to play in a natural space."

“There’s lots of information through the park through interpretive signs about pollinators and about pests and about buzzy things to help educate your kiddos."

The structure was created through a generous donation from the Brawn Family Foundation as well as funding from the provincial government.

Access to Bugtopia is included with admission to the Calgary Zoo.