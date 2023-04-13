Buildings needed for renters, not Calgary businesses, protesters say

Members of the organization ACORN were set up outside the downtown Calgary office of Mainstreet Equity on Wednesday. The group says the company is buying properties that should be made into affordable housing. Members of the organization ACORN were set up outside the downtown Calgary office of Mainstreet Equity on Wednesday. The group says the company is buying properties that should be made into affordable housing.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices, with his lawyer signalling that he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada

Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina