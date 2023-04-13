Buildings needed for renters, not Calgary businesses, protesters say
A group of protesters demonstrated outside the office of a Calgary real estate company on Wednesday, a business they say is purchasing properties that should be made into affordable housing instead.
The gathering, made up of members of ACORN – a national organization of low to moderate-income Canadians who fight for a variety of issues including housing, tenant rights and other issues – was calling on Mainstreet Equity to stop its plan to buy apartment buildings.
Nestille Sobieraj, a member of ACORN, says the business uses "corporate landlords" to take properties out of the affordable housing market.
"We are here with some demands, both for Mainstreet and other landlords in the city as well as for the government as well," she told CTV News in an interview on Wednesday.
"We want rent control – capping the rent increase at two per cent. We would also like a rental registry so that everyone knows exactly how much the previous tenant was paying before they left to see how much it's increased before the new tenant has come in."
She also says that more and more buildings in Calgary are being sold to corporate owners who either raise rents or fail to maintain the buildings.
"It's just been extremely difficult to find some affordable place to live in the city and it seems that any place that is affordable is not very well maintained," Sobieraj said.
"It's just not very fair."
Mainstreet Equity, in a response to a request for comment from CTV News, said it also believes in affordable housing but external forces on the market, like caps, have the potential to make matters worse.
"We believe that housing supply is a key determinant of rental pricing, and the body of evidence to date clearly proves that rent control measures can actually create barriers to new development and worsen affordability challenges," said Mainstreet's head of communications Jesse Greenwell in a statement.
ACORN is also calling on every level of government to provide at least 1.2 million affordable homes in the next decade.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The federal government has released details on possible service disruptions in federal departments in the event of a strike by public service workers.
40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices, with his lawyer signalling that he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
One expert's hope as rapid-test HIV, syphilis approved by Health Canada
A new dual testing kit for syphilis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) approved in Canada has one expert hopeful it will increase awareness and encourage people to seek care.
First image of a black hole gets a makeover with AI
The first image of a black hole captured four years ago revealed a fuzzy, fiery doughnut-shaped object. Now, researchers have used artificial intelligence to give that cosmic beauty shot a touch-up.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
DeMar DeRozan's daughter goes viral for distractions during Toronto Raptors loss to Bulls
If you watched the Toronto Raptors take on the Chicago Bulls in a win-or-go-home game Wednesday night, you may have heard a jarring shriek every time the home team stepped to the free throw line.
Edmonton
-
2 girls found dead in Sylvan Lake hotel room, deaths not considered criminal: police
Police have confirmed that two young girls died at a Sylvan Lake hotel over the weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Morning sun, afternoon clouds and mild temperatures
The pattern remains basically unchanged from yesterday. Cooler air aloft as the upper trough lingers for another day or two.
-
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
Vancouver
-
'He doesn’t get to tell his story': B.C. mom opens up about losing son to toxic drugs
Jacob Wilson’s story is not easy for his mother to tell. But she is sharing the heart-wrenching details of her son’s life because he no longer can, hoping that by opening up she will help shed more light on the epidemic of toxic drug deaths in B.C.
-
-
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Jackie Vautour's family home demolished inside Kouchibouguac National Park
The home of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park for decades has been torn down.
-
Union for RCMP 911 operators calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages
The union representing RCMP 911 operators is raising concerns that staffing shortages across the country is creating an internal crisis.
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges politicians to sleep in a tent for one night
In an attempt to convey the struggles of unhoused people, a non-profit in Cape Breton wants politicians and community leaders to spend a night in a tent.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to target repeat offenders with 12 community hubs
The province has announced the locations of 12 community hubs that are intended to curb repeat violent offending in regions across the province.
-
Sooke business wrongfully targeted after nearby shop posts controversial sign related to Kid Rock
A marine shop in Sooke has received threatening messages after it was mistaken for a nearby boat building business that posted a controversial message on its roadside sign.
-
Victoria police officer disarmed during altercation at nightclub
Investigators are looking for witnesses and video after two Victoria police officers were assaulted and one was disarmed during an altercation early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
'She went viral': DeMar DeRozan reacts to daughter's distractions during Toronto Raptors loss to Bulls
If you watched the Toronto Raptors take on the Chicago Bulls in a lose-or-go-home game Wednesday night, you may have heard a jarring shriek every time the home team stepped to the free throw line.
-
Controlled burn to be held Thursday at High Park
The City of Toronto will be holding a prescribed burn on Thursday at High Park.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
Montreal
-
Cyber attack at Hydro-Quebec: Pro-Russia hackers claim responsibility
A pro-Russia hacker group claims it was behind a cyber-attack on the Hydro-Quebec website. Parts of the Quebec power utility's site were still down as of around 7:00 a.m. Hydro-Quebec says no personal data was compromised.
-
Rise in 'illegal' taxis puts Montreal passengers at risk, airport authority warns
The Montreal airport has an illegal taxi problem, says its regulatory authority, which is calling for a crackdown. Since January, nearly 400 tickets for infractions related to vehicles operating without a proper permit have been issued, according to the Aéroports de Montréal (ADM).
-
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue grocery store reopening with new owner
The only grocery store in a West Island community is set to reopen after a months-long closure. Marché Richelieu in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue suddenly shut its doors in January.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how many parking tickets were issued in Ottawa in 2022
The number of parking tickets issued by Ottawa bylaw officers approached pre-pandemic levels last year, as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed and people started driving more.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash at Manotick intersection
One pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle struck them at a Manotick intersection Wednesday night.
-
Potential record-setting heat expected in Ottawa
It is shaping up to be a record-setting day in the capital, with temperatures expected to feel more like summer than mid-April.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman fears for her safety after alleged hate-motivated incident
Members of Kitchener's Muslim community are raising concerns after someone allegedly pointed a gun at two women as they were heading home from the masjid Wednesday morning.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospital
Some community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."
-
Muslim students host community Iftar at Laurel Heights Secondary School
Muslim students at a Waterloo high school invited the community to come together for a meal and to enjoy each other's company Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
'If I could give everything back': Tearful regrets from Saskatoon woman formerly accused in nightclub death
Paige Theriault-Fisher offered tearful words on Wednesday after learning she will not be going to trial in the death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi.
-
Saskatoon woman identified as victim in alleged homicide in Edmonton
Edmonton police have identified a 27-year-old Saskatoon woman as the victim in an alleged homicide in that city.
-
32-year-old man charged with murder in 14-year-old crimes: Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon police say they’ve solved two 14-year-old murders allegedly committed by the same man.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say drunk driver charged in Big Nickel Road crash has been released
A 37-year-old drunk driver was speeding down Big Nickel Mine Drive, lost control and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle and sending the 74-year-old female driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sudbury police say.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child porn
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
Winnipeg
-
School bus returning from field trip involved in crash in southern Manitoba
One woman has been airlifted to hospital after school bus in southern Manitoba collided with a car while returning from a field trip.
-
Winnipeg woman says deductible won't be waived in hit and run that's not her fault
A Winnipeg woman says she has proof another driver is at fault for damaging her vehicle, yet her deductible isn't being waived.
-
40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Regina
-
City of Regina plans to turn former CP rail yard from gritty to pretty
The City of Regina took a step towards a temporary long-term solution for the old CP rail yards along Dewdney Avenue.
-
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The federal government has released details on possible service disruptions in federal departments in the event of a strike by public service workers.
-
'Never meant to happen': Saskatoon woman breaks silence after manslaughter charge stayed in deadly nightclub fight
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter five months ago has broken her silence after her charge was stayed.