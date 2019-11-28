CALGARY -- Police in Alberta and B.C. are appealing for help to locate a missing Calgary man after a truck believed to be his was found burned-out in Pemberton.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family members in Lethbridge on Nov. 17, when he planned to return to Calgary.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

On Nov. 25, a burned-out vehicle was located by Pemberton RCMP, which is believed to belong to Iwaasa.

His family was notified and reported him missing.

Pemberton is about 32 kilometres north of Whistler.

Iwaasa is described as:

180 centimetres (5-foot-11)

77 kilograms (170 pounds)

Having brown eyes

Shoulder-length brown hair, usually worn tied back

Having a mustache

When last seen he was wearing a green hoodie, grey tuque, red high-top shoes and black pants.

His truck is described as a dark blue 2009 GMC Sierra with Alberta licence plate BLL 1099.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234, Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-6634 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.