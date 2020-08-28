CALGARY -- Calgary businessman John Torode is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a June crash on Highway 2 south of the city that sent three people to hospital.

According to RCMP, emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 2 near the Dunbow Road exit, about 12:30 a.m. on June 12 following reports of a head-on crash.

Police said a northbound sedan was travelling in the southbound lanes of the highway when it collided with an oncoming minivan.

EMS officials confirm three people were transported to hospital.

The passenger in the sedan, a woman in her 20s, was airlifted to the Foothills hospital in critical condition. The driver of the minivan, a woman in her 60s, was also transported by ambulance to the Foothills hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital in stable condition.

RCMP said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Court records show Torode, 71, is facing charges including:

Impaired driving

Dangerous driving

Driving with a blood-alcohol level above .08

He is scheduled to appear in Okotoks provincial court on Oct. 16.

An online biography says Torode, "has been in the real estate business in Calgary since 1972. In 1973 he founded Torode Realty which he expanded into Edmonton in 1990. In 1995 Torode purchased Knowlton Realty with offices in Toronto and Vancouver. The brokerage business was sold in 2004."

"John is active in the arts community and has served on the boards of Theatre Calgary, the Calgary Centre of Performing Arts and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. He is currently on the Board of the Calgary Opera and Theatre Junction," it reads.