Bust at Bowness home leads to 90 charges against Calgary man and woman

    Calgary police say charges have been laid against a man and woman in connection with an alleged fraud network operating out of a Bowness home.

    For the past eight months, police say investigators have been tracking the activity of a number of individuals following a series of break-ins.

    It's believed the burglaries targeted storage lockers, motel offices and other businesses to steal identification documents, banking information and goods.

    Police say the culprits would then bring what they stole to a home in the 6300 block of Bowview Road N.W. and use them to manufacture fake ID and cheques.

    On May 2, police executed a search warrant at the home and seized stolen documents as well as electronic devices used to create phony documents.

    Two vehicles, believed to have been obtained through fraud, were also seized by police.

    Two people were arrested and charged in the investigation.

    Susan Jane Hillier, 41, of Calgary, is charged with 62 charges related to fraud, break-and-enter as well as weapon and drug offences.

    Brian Michael Bischke, 43, of Calgary, is charged with 29 similar offences.

    Anyone who believes they may have suffered a financial loss due to fraud is encouraged to contact Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

    Anyone who wishes to report a fraudulent text message, email or phone call can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

