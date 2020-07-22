CALGARY -- A 34-year-old Calgary man faces terrorism-related charges following an RCMP investigation into his activities in Syria.

According to RCMP officials, Hussein Sobhe Borhot travelled to Syria between the spring of 2013 and 2014 where he allegedly joined and underwent training with the Islamic State (IS), a known terrorist group.

During Borhot's time in Syria, RCMP alleges he was involved in a kidnapping at either the direction of the IS or in association with the group.

Following an RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) investigation that spanned seven years, Borhot was apprehended and charged with:

Participation in activity of terrorist group (three counts)

Commission of offence for terrorist group (one count)

"Canada is not immune to terrorist threats, and INSETs are key players defending Canada’s national security," said Supt. Stacey Talbot, officer-in-Charge of "K" division INSET, in a statement released Wednesday. "Through an integrated law enforcement approach, the RCMP and its partners are in a better position to prevent, detect, deny and respond to threats to Canada’s national security."

Borhot remains in custody ahead of his scheduled appearance in Calgary provincial court on July 24.