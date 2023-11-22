Calgarian forced to pay more than $100k and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
His family has been forced to pay more than $100,000 in medical bills and travel expenses, despite having travel insurance.
Michael Smyrl, 70, suffered a major heart attack on Nov. 5, just five days into a 20-day cruise to the Panama Canal with his wife.
The ship docked the following day at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Smyrl was admitted to a local hospital and immediately underwent surgery, suffering two more heart attacks during the procedure.
The surgery was successful and he was released from the ICU on Nov. 8.
He recovered in hospital and was cleared to fly home Nov. 16 on a medically assisted flight, but the delays continued because the insurance company, World Travel Protection, was unable to secure a hospital bed in Alberta.
"Our insurance company works with a bed-finder company who liaises with all of the hospitals and we're trying to get to Edmonton, even Red Deer – just get us to a hospital. There was nowhere to go, so that became problematic and frustrating," said Kim Cameron, Smyrl’s step-daughter.
"And (Monday), I reached out to the insurance company again and said we're in a very real situation where the hospital is going to say, 'Pay your bill and get out because you're not sick anymore and you don't need to be here.'"
Cameron flew down to Cabo San Lucas herself to advocate for her parents, but she was told by the Mexican hospital that her father would have to pay his full bill before being discharged.
"The hospital itself will 100 per cent of the time not deal with insurance. They will only deal with the patient. (They) will only take direct payment from the patient," she said.
"The insurance aid companies have been selling us this almost false sense of security. We think we can go on vacation – that it will be covered and everything will be fine. It's not fine. You had best make sure that you have access to, in this case, $100,000, and that doesn't count hospital bills. That doesn't count the meds that have been picked up, food or hotels."
INSURANCE COMPANY TOLD BY BED-FINDER NO HOSPITAL BEDS WERE AVAILABLE
CTV News contacted World Travel Protection to ask about details related to Smyrl's coverage but did not receive a response back.
But emailed documents were obtained from Cameron of her correspondence with World Travel Protection.
The documents sent on Nov. 19 from a case manager read:
"Good morning Kim,
"My sincere apologies for this ongoing delay. I just spoke with our bed-finding team in Alberta. They do not have an update this morning and have asked us not to call back for another update until tomorrow. I know how frustrating this all is, and I’m so sorry for this. It’s an unfortunate situation and I wish there was a faster result, however, please know we are doing all we can to expedite this process and want to get you all home as soon as possible.
"We will continue to keep you updated on the progress of this bed. Please feel free to reach out to us anytime though."
CTV News was unable to identify the bed-finding team and those details were also not released to Cameron.
Smyrl is still recovering and was not physically able to do an interview with CTV News.
For now, his medically assisted flight back home to Calgary is scheduled for Thursday, but once he arrives there, it is still unknown if he will have a hospital bed or if he will be forced to go back home.
"He has to be with a medical nurse. He has to get his blood saturation checked. They have to set up oxygen in the house," Cameron said.
"His family doctor, which we had some phone calls and appointments with, also wasn't super comfortable with him not being in hospital. That was a lot of surgery and there's still a lot to follow up on."
AHS CONFIRMS HOSPITAL BEDS ARE AVAILABLE IN CALGARY ZONE
CTV News also contacted Alberta Health Services (AHS) for comment as to whether hospital beds would be available for Smyrl.
In a statement, AHS says it does have the resources and health-care teams available to look after the needs of all its patients and that there are currently beds and capacity available in the Calgary zone.
"When a family requests an out-of-country transfer, and provided the patient is stable enough to be transferred, we will do our best to work with health-care and health insurance providers to facilitate repatriation of the patient to Alberta," read the statement.
"Patient care and safety are of the utmost importance and AHS works diligently to ensure the safest, most appropriate environment and care team is available prior to receiving Alberta patients from out-of-country."
AHS was unable to speak on the specifics of Smyrl’s case due to patient confidentiality agreements but did confirm efforts to get him home to Alberta via medical transfer will continue.
CANADIAN TRAVEL INSURANCE TYPICALLY WON'T COVER MEDICAL BILLS OUTSIDE OF CANADA
Onanta Forbes is a local travel expert in Calgary with nearly 40 years of experience in the industry.
She says her best advice to travellers is to make sure they purchase travel insurance to protect themselves against financial investments, but she also warns out-of-country trips have different terms and conditions.
"One thing to note is that the Government of Canada will not pay your medical bills outside of Canada, and your territorial or provincial insurance will cover little to nothing with regards to travel interruption or medical bills," Forbes said.
"Some people look at their travel credit card to be covering them also, but it doesn't really cover you for the actual bill that may incur. Like in the United States, for example, your bill can just rise into high amounts that your travel credit card may not cover."
Forbes says it is best to know what kind of travel policy you're dealing with before you book your vacation.
"It's really important that you read the fine print because not all insurances are the same and not all current coverages are the same. You may have to look at getting that money back after the fact through insurance," she said.
"So, you don't want to have to incur a large bill because no matter what the amount is that you have to pay, maybe that's just not accessible."
CTV News also reached out to Desjardins insurance as experts for more information and was provided the following statement:
"If you’re hospitalized while you're outside of your home province, the insurer will generally pay the hospital bill directly to the hospital, though some hospitals may require the patient to pay immediately," the statement read.
"Every policy is different. This is why people who have travel insurance should contact their insurer to learn all about the coverage."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks
The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially requested that China provide detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada has granted approval to lift a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s, Canadian Blood Services said Wednesday.
Exploding wild pig population on western Canadian prairie threatens to invade northern U.S. states
An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate 'super pigs' in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Canadian astronaut Kutryk bound for space station, colleague to back up moon flight
Canada's newest astronauts were given marching orders Wednesday, with one bound for a sojourn on the International Space Station while the other will serve as backup on a highly anticipated upcoming lunar mission.
Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza and sets off firestorm over words
Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and set off a firestorm by using words that Vatican diplomats usually avoid: "terrorism" and, according to the Palestinians, "genocide."
Edmonton
-
Doctors describe 'crumbling' health system as Alberta bolsters recruitment efforts
With intensive-care capacity in Alberta hospitals nearing capacity and emergency room wait times hitting double-digits hours, doctors are sounding the alarm that the province's health system is failing and will only get worse as the respiratory virus season progresses.
-
Edmonton city council faces fine property-tax balancing act in budget talks
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says core city services such as transit, snow clearing and building maintenance have been chronically underfunded — and that this city council has been left holding the bag.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
Vancouver
-
'I should have had 4. I had 0': B.C. woman's pre-booked airport wheelchairs never showed up
Since breaking her hip two years ago, 77-year-old Sharon Spruston has found it more difficult to get around.
-
Family of Burnaby grandmother fatally struck by driver looking for closure
The family of a Burnaby woman who was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle last week is looking for answers as to how the crash occurred.
-
Unclear what 'lawful authority' Vancouver police had to restrict access to public, media during decampment: OPCC
The Vancouver Police Department appears to have created an exclusion zone – blocking access to the public and the media – while an encampment on East Hastings Street was being dismantled, according to a provincial watchdog.
Atlantic
-
Rental prices soar across Maritimes
Maritimers are still grappling with high rental prices.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
-
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton, N.S., highway.
Vancouver Island
-
These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Oak Bay man raising awareness after second heart attack in a month
An Oak Bay man is raising awareness about the warning signs of a heart attack after suffering two of them a month apart. The 54-year-old didn’t have all the textbook warning signs, which cardiologists say isn’t uncommon.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as "rogue waves." But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
'I've never seen anything like this': Video from deadly vehicle explosion at Canada-U.S. border surfaces
Video of a burning vehicle that exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls and reportedly killed two people on Wednesday has emerged.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strike: Unions see 'momentum' in talks on Day 2 of walkout
Striking Quebec public sector unions said Wednesday they were hopeful a recently appointed conciliator will help advance contract negotiations with the government, but both sides accused each other of refusing to compromise.
-
Non-binary Montrealer on hunger strike to get 'X' gender marker on Quebec health card
Alexe Frederic Migneault is on a hunger strike to pressure the board, known as the RAMQ, to add a third gender option, 'X,' to Quebec health cards. The strike is the culmination of what they say has been a more than two-year effort to obtain an alternative to the traditional 'M' or 'F' identifiers for male and female.
-
Alouettes fans turn up in numbers for Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal
Some dreary November weather didn't stop Montreal Alouettes fans from turning up in numbers at the Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
The tension between a landlord and tenant in Ottawa at a breaking point
Patrick Lecours sold his home in the Glebe and a new family is waiting to move in, but his current tenants won't move out. They say they have the right to stay because they didn't receive proper notice.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government reverses 'cows and plows' clawback
The Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
Sask. tire recycler shutting down
A local tire processing facility is permanently closing after contract negotiations broke down between the provincial regulator, Tire Stewardship Saskatchewan (TSS) and Shercom Industries.
-
3 people died from flu in northwest Sask. in the last month
The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) says three people have died from the flu in northwestern Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
'For the sake of safety': Examining the potential future of the Arlington Street Bridge
The Arlington Street Bridge could be closed for months, even years, if it reopens at all. It all depends on the results of a feasibility study.
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
Regina
-
REAL board of directors submit resignations following city council vote
In a close 6 - 5 vote, Regina's city council voted to remove the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.
-
$172,000 spent by Sask. social services in 2022-23 at Sunrise Motel, minister says
The Saskatchewan NDP is demanding an investigation by the provincial auditor into the Ministry of Social Services policies into hotel stays.
-
'Take your time, do your research': Sask. financial regulator warns investors to be wary of One Advance Refund
The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning investors of an entity claiming to be an asset recovery service.