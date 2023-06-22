Calgarians can't cool off at Shouldice Aquatic Centre or Bowness Park wading pool this summer

Calgarians hoping to cool off in a city-owned pool have fewer options this summer, as both the Shouldice Aquatic Centre and the Bowness Park wading pool will be out of commission.

For Shouldice, the closure begins on Monday with a reopening date of Sept. 5, while the Bowness facility is closed for the entirety of the 2023 season for repair work.

While a City of Calgary spokesperson says there are plenty of other options for water recreation, some parents say the closures put a damper on their summer fun.

Matthew Thomas says he's disappointed he won't be able to take his five-year-old son Zachariah to the Bowness Park Wading Pool.

"We go there in the summer a lot. Its a good way to cool down," he said.

It's also popular with Amy Wood and her children.

"Its a beautiful space. I was thrilled to take my son there. He's four, so I was hoping to do that again this year, but I guess it closed," she said,

"I trust the city and if that's what they need to do to keep it safe, we can handle it. We'll just get cool another way."

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the City of Calgary said recreation service delivery has recovered to just 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

"We continue to experience challenges recruiting and hiring certified candidates for swim instructors and lifeguards," the statement said.

"To better serve Calgarians during the warm summer months when demand for ‘water park’ type swimming opportunities are at their highest, Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres will increase public swimming to seven days per week from June 26 to Sept. 4."

Temporary adjustments also extend to the Foothills Aquatic Centre, which will increase operations to run Monday through Friday beginning July 5.

The City of Calgary adds:

Inglewood Aquatic Centre will reduce operations to three days per week, Friday to Sunday, beginning June 26.

Swimming lesson offerings at Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres will pause for July and August to maximize public swim times.

Regular operating hours at Shouldice, Foothills and Inglewood Aquatic Centres resume Sept. 5, 2023.

Those looking for a place to splash can continue to visit city-operated wading pools in Eau Claire, Castleridge and Riley Park.

The city also owns eight spray parks and eight outdoor pools.