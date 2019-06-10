

CTV News Calgary





The Toronto Raptors are one win away from making history and thousands of Canadians gathered Monday night to watch Canada’s only NBA team fight for the championship.

The Raptors are taking on the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBAL Finals in Toronto on Monday night at 7 p.m. MDT and Calgarians are watching the action at a number of viewing parties in the city.

YYCFoodTrucks, East Village Calgary and Genesis Basketball are hosting an outdoor party and showing the game on a big screen in East Village from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. The venue is on the south side of the George C. King Bridge and the all-ages event is free.

Cineplex is showing the game live at select theatres. Admission is free and limited to two tickets per person.

The Rec Room in the city’s northeast is also hosting a viewing party. Doors opened at 7 p.m. and the event is also free.

If the Raptors lose Game 5, Game 6 will be played in Oakland Thursday night.