Calgarians given a window into the life of Louis Riel

This week, Calgarians can visit the Confluence Historic Site for a look at the life of one of Canada's most notorious rebels.

On Nov. 15, the facility is hosting Revealing Riel, a one-day event that features a collection of personal items that once belonged to Louis Riel, the Métis leader who was found guilty of treason and later executed.

The exhibit features letters between Riel and his close family members, his personal diary and a written account of the trial that saw him put to death on Nov. 16, 1885.

All of the items are on loan from the University of Calgary archives and special collections while the event itself is presented by the Otipemisiwak Métis government.

The event coincides with Alberta Métis Week and officials say it offers guests an opportunity to connect with Métis history.

"The exhibit nurtures understanding and empathy, highlighting the vital role of Métis people in Canadian history," said Carmen Lasanté, district captain of Calgary Elbow Métis District.

"It also sparks important discussions about identity, rights and the promising future of Métis communities."

The Confluence says admission to the exhibit and cultural centre will be free to allow everyone to visit.

"Our nation's history is formed from countless stories told from diverse perspectives," said Jennifer Thompson, president of the Confluence.

"One way the Confluence can help strengthen understanding of our identity is by providing accessible space to hear from important voices that haven't necessarily been included in the dominant narrative previously."

Portrait of Louis Riel. (CP PHOTO) 1999 (National Archives of Canada)

The day will also include a presentation from Dr. Craig Ginn, associate professor from the U of C's department of classics, and more information about Métis culture.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.