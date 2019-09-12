Seven Calgarians have been honoured for their work and achievements and all are over the age of 70.

Proof that age is just a number, these seven individual's achievements are nothing short of remarkable.

This year's recipients are:



Dr. Eldon Smith, 80, a cardiovascular specialist and surgeon. He conducted leading-edge research of a cannabinoid compound in treating inflammation in heart failure. Dr. Smith also started a berry farm to grow and export the Haskup berry which holds potential health and antioxidants benefits.

Sylvia Rempel, 83, Rempel started a business called Sun Ice and grew it into a $30 million company. Rempel also started a charitable program called Sewing Seeds that helps women in disadvantaged situations both locally and globally.

Gus Yaki, Gus is refereed to as Calgary’s kingpin of botany and birding. Yaki founded the Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society birding courses at 72. Yaki also monitors the Elbow River, Ghost River and Weaselhead. Yaki does Bio Blitzes where he records species and removes invasive species. Yaki presents at schools, parks, libraries and community centres and is estimated to have presented to 7,000 people since turning 70 years of age.

Dr. John Lacey, 87, is a philanthropist who has helped arts groups and others raise millions of dollars. He became increasing involved in a massive amount of arts, health science and education ventures over the years. Other accomplishments include leading the CPO from bankruptcy protection to $24 million in growth. Lacey started the Naomi and John Lacey Virtuoso Program to attract world-class talent to Calgary.

Bob Brawn, 86, has had a career in the energy industry for over 50 years. Brawn has had a leading role in helping Haritage Park develop a new attraction on the natural resources industry. Brawn also has had an impact in the development of a 34-acre retirement complex.

Jacqueline Cameron, 81, created a line of clothing to help those with disabilities and mobility challenges. At age 75 she created the “Super-Fly Apparel” line.

Ken Stephenson 86, has had many business and community successes. Stephenson led a shift in the railway industry away from wood or concrete ties to a more superior and economic product all at the age of 70. Stephenson also brought a cardiac imaging centre to Calgary, it was the first in Canada. It performs 4,000 scans a year.

CTV news caught up with Jacqueline Cameron, creator of Super-Fly Apparel, and when asked about when she retired she said “I don’t believe I ever have, I retired from one and into something else.”

For more on this year's recipients, visit the Top 7 Over 70 website.