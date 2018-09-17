Calgarians are invited to attend two information sessions this week to see the Olympic Bid Committee's plan for hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Calgary 2026 has scheduled two public engagement sessions at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on Thursday to present its Draft Hosting Concept to the public.

Last week, BidCo revealed its draft plan for the games to the city and councillors decided to move forward with a plebiscite, which will be held on November 13.

Calgary 2026 says it with cost an estimated $5.2 billion to host another Olympics in eight years’ time.

The first public information session runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the second goes from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Space is limited so people are being asked to RSVP.

