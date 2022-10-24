Calgary-area athletes getting a kick at World Junior Karate Championships

Four Calgary-area athletes are thrilled to be in Konya, Turkey, at the World Junior Karate Championships this week.

Kristian Nese, from Cochrane, will compete in the under-18 Kata male division.

Nese says getting selected isn't an easy process.

"You have to qualify for the national team and then it's the highest-ranking athlete after that," Nese said.

"So one athlete from each division gets to go."

Canada is only sending 34 athletes and the fact four of them are from Calgary or nearby is a feather in the cap of local dojos.

Donya Movaffagh will represent Canada in the cadet under-16 Kumite female 54-kilogram division.

Movaffagh says karate in this area is on the rise.

"From what I've heard, this is the first time that four of us from Alberta and from Calgary have been selected for the worlds," she said.

"It's really a big step up and I think that's just showing how future generations are just really working their way up and really developing."

Valeria Diaz is the oldest of the competitors in the group, and will suit up for Canada in the under-21 Kumite female +68-kilogram division.

She says it's a dream come true for her to compete in the World Junior Karate Championships.

"This would be my first," she said.

"I've been trying to get into them for the last seven or eight years of training and going to nationals and Pan Am games. I'm really excited to be attending at this time."

Omar Almishri will compete in the cadet under-16 Kumite male +70-kilogram division.

He says he's confident.

"I'll try and leave the worlds with a new experience," Almishri said.

"I want to go there and show everyone what discipline and the proper mindset and the proper vision can bring you, especially in this world of martial arts. I want to show that I'm the best."

The World Junior Karate Championships run Oct. 26-30.