Calgary arena deal update

The City of Calgary event centre committee is meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss what, if any, movement has been made toward inking a deal to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome.

At the meeting Calgarians may learn the identity of the third party the city selected to approach the Flames ownership group, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), in an attempt to reignite a deal to build a new arena.

Last week, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she expected a ‘significant update’ in Wednesday's meeting, but Calgary-based sports economist Moshe Lander does not expect the meeting to offer many specifics.

"It's going to be just a bunch of nonsense to kind of indicate that nobody needs to hit the panic button. But they're not going to come out and say, 'Hey, good news, we have a deal'."

Lander says the Flames playoff run might offer the city a bargaining chip. The revenue pumped into CSEC’s bank account might make a new deal possibly more palatable.

"Each playoff game is about seven figures worth of profit for the flames, so if we take the premise that the two sides fell apart on $25 million, and the flames had four home games in the first round, they're going to have three home games in this round. Hopefully, they're gonna have a fourth home game this round, because it's the only way that they could be able to continue," said Lander. "That's at least $10 million minimum in profit. If they were $25 million apart, that's a long way towards bridging that gap. Right?"

The original agreement was signed in December 2019. In it the city and CSEC, agreed to split the cost of the $550 million project. When the price tag jumped to over $630 million the flames ownership group balked and cancelled the deal. It officially expired New Year's Eve 2021.

The event centre committee sprang into existence following the collapse of an original deal between the city and CSEC to build a new event centre.

At the committee’s inaugural meeting on April 4, Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp, who chairs the committee, told CTV, "The goal is to have an event center. This committee is really to make sure that it oversees the work of administration, and that we get the job done."

Earlier this month, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with CSEC to discuss the arena, among other topics. At the time he told reporters he remained hopeful a deal could be struck.

"I’m always optimistic," said Bettman. "There’s nothing going on right this second to report that would indicate there is going to be a solution immediately, but my hope is that everybody can figure this out."

Bettman also warned without a new arena or an updated Saddledome, Calgary would miss out on significant NHL events such as All-Star games.



