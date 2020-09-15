CALGARY -- Author Kirstie Day has filed a lawsuit against hockey great Lanny McDonald over his alleged decision to halt the publication of the book the two had worked on.

According to publisher Harper Collins, Call Me Lanny — a book on McDonald's life both on the ice and away from the rink — was expected to go on sale in October.

In a statement sent to CTV News Monday, Day's attorney says his client had been collaborating on the project with McDonald since early 2019 before McDonald "abruptly decided not to proceed with its publication."

"Since writing began last year, Mr. McDonald was integrally involved throughout the development and approval of the manuscript, including its focus, tone and content, but then made the sudden decision to not continue to publication. Ms. Day has tried to find a way forward so that the manuscript can be published, but Mr. McDonald will not agree to any of the options presented to date."

"I have nothing but respect for Mr. McDonald and his family," said Day in a statement. "We have written a wonderful book together and it is important to me that everyone gets to read it, and I hope we can reach a mutually beneficial outcome."

McDonald, an inducted member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, has not responded to requests for comment from CTV News.

Day has sold more than 700,000 copies of her books in Canada. Her work includes books on Wayne Gretzky, Kelley Hrudey, Theo Fleury and Ron MacLean.

The amount sought in the lawsuit has not been confirmed. Day's allegations have not been proven in court.