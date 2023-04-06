Calgary breaks ground on Stampede Trail redevelopment

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation broke ground Thursday on the $20-million Stampede Trail redevelopment plan.

The ground-breaking event kicked off the effort that will see a four-block stretch of what was formerly Olympic Way S.E. transformed into the main corridor into Stampede Park, connecting Calgarians and tourists to the newly expanded BMO Centre, the Saddledome and, eventually, a new event centre.

"Streetscape upgrades and roadway enhancements between 12th and 17th Avenue will turn the street into a multifunctional space that will serve as a vibrant retail and commercial corridor, a multi-modal connector and, for special events, a pedestrian-only plaza," reads a project description on the CMLC website.

The hope is that Stampede Trail will serve as the hub of the culture and entertainment district with wide sidewalks, patios and boutique shops.

The stretch of road will better accommodate high-volume traffic for major events like Calgary Flames games and live concerts.

The project will be built in two phases, with phase one between Agriculture Trail and 14th Avenue starting by the end of April and expected to wrap up later this year.

The entire project should be wrapped up by late 2024.

Until the first phase is complete, that stretch of Stampede Trail will be closed with the exception of the Calgary Stampede in July.

During the ten-day event, construction will be put on pause to reopen the street.

To avoid traffic delays and road closures, people can check out an interactive map at Culture and Entertainment District.