Calgary businesses get behind Pride 2024

Calgary Pride Parade and Festival kicks off this weekend, and a variety of Calgary businesses and venues are behind it.

Hoopla Donunts has created a rainbow-coloured donut selling for $3.50. A dollar from each one sold will go towards Pride Calgary.

The donut, which was sold out at the Bridgeland location on Wednesday, is available at eight locations throughout the city.

“It's part of making Calgary our community a more inclusive place for everyone. And that's really important to us,” said Rob Oppenheim, a partner with Phil and Sabastian Coffee and Hoopla Donuts.

Oppenheim is hoping to raise $2,000 for Calgary Pride.

Loved Collection

Devon + Lang, men’s and women’s briefs is selling a line of underwear, called it’s Loved Collection.

“It's a great way for us to get life changing underwear in lots of people's hands and be able to support people as well,” said Devon + Lang CEO Tyler McCombs.

From every purchase, a pair is donated to The Alex Community Health Centre. The center helps vulnerable queer community members. The underwear has been on sale since last year and approximately 1,000 pairs have been sold.

“We think the Pride community is an important, vibrant part of the Calgary community,” said McCombs. “That community has had a lot of adversity, in the past. I think they are still dealing with that adversity now and it's something that we just really want to care for and care about.”

Olympic Oval Pride and Glide event

On Wednesday, the Olympic Oval is hosting what its 3rd annual Glide and Pride event. The oval will have a drag show followed by public skate on the 400m Olympic ice surface.

New for this year is Stick and Puck, which is being put on by the Calgary Inclusive Hockey Association.

“With safe sport and everything, we want athletes to feel comfortable coming to somebody and being a part of the team and just joining and being who you want to be,” said Olympic Oval marketing communications and event coordinator Katie De Boer.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with the drag show kicking off at 6:30.

