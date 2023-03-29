Calgary camel receiving 'exceptional care' despite severe skin condition, zoo says

A Bactrian camel stretches its head over a fence at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A Bactrian camel stretches its head over a fence at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina