Calgary 'castle' up for sale

Anyone in the market for a peppermint-coloured Calgary castle?

A 5, 500 square foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home located at 1108 Premier Way S.W. in Calgary's posh Upper Mount Royal is on the market for the price of $1.4 million.

However, don't come castle-shopping with the notion that this particular home has anything resembling a royal lineage.

Calgary castle (Photo: EXP Realty)

Rather, it's a former artist collective and popular Airbnb rental built in 1946, which contains a bit of a 70s vibe inside.

Calgary castle (Photo:EXP Realty)

There's a spiral staircase, a billiards room downstairs and a disco ball.

Billiards room in the Calgary castle (Photo: EXP Realty)

The main bedroom contains a five-piece ensuite, lots of closet space and a private sunlit sitting room.

Main bedroom, Calgary castle (Photo: EXP Realty)

Whoever buys it gets the disco ball and everything else in it.

Calgary castle in Upper Mount Royal (Photo: EXP Realty)

For more information, or to contact a realtor, go here.