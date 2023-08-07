Calgary celebrates appointment to Order of Canada for philanthropist and humanitarian Mike Shaikh

A Calgary man was celebrated Sunday for being named to Canada's highest civilian honour.

Mike Shaikh is one of the latest Order of Canada recipients.

"In Canada, it does not matter where you come from," Shaikh said. "It has no bearing on how far you can go and how much you can achieve.

"Sky is the limit!"

Organizers of the event say this is the first Order of Canada award to go to a Canadian of Pakistani origin.

Shaikh's appointment recognizes his "committed community volunteerism and philanthropy across numerous sectors" in Alberta.

He moved to Canada more than 40 years ago and has given large donations to many local organizations, including Calgary Public Library, the University of Calgary and Alberta Children's Hospital.

Other southern Alberta recipients include Keith Stephen Dobson, for his expertise in depression and anxiety, Nigel Graham Shrive, for his work on structural mechanics, Piikani Nation Elder Harley Kim Crowshoe for his work advocating for his Indigenous community, Canmore's Mary A. Tidlund, for her innovative leadership in the oil and gas industry, Clifford A. Wallis of Calgary for his dedication to advancing nature conservation and restoration, and Calgary's Samuel Weiss, for his groundbreaking work in neuroscience.

Mike Shaikh is known his philanthropy and support of Calgary institutions such as the University of Calgary and Alberta Children's Hospital