Calgary centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees open through long weekend

The City of Calgary continues to host evacuees from the Jasper wildfire, offering accommodation and services throughout the August long weekend.

As of Saturday at 8 a.m., 1, 623 evacuees have registered in Calgary.

In a release issued Saturday, the city said it still encourages evacuees to register with the province, if accommodations are needed.

Interested parties can register at the Calgary Reception Centre at the Shouldice Arena, at 1515 Home Road N.W. in Bowness.

The reception centre is open daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

If evacuees arrive outside those hours, they can call 311 for assistance.

To get information on the Canadian Red Cross one-time financial assistance for Jasper evacuees, go here or call 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. MST.

To apply or learn more about Alberta government evacuation payments, go here.

Among the services available to evacuees are fun, free activities for children, youth, adults and families.

To learn more about what’s available, go here.

For more information about what’s available for wildfire evacuees, go here.