CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees open through long weekend

    A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The City of Calgary continues to host evacuees from the Jasper wildfire, offering accommodation and services throughout the August long weekend.

    As of Saturday at 8 a.m., 1, 623 evacuees have registered in Calgary.

    In a release issued Saturday, the city said it still encourages evacuees to register with the province, if accommodations are needed.

    Interested parties can register at the Calgary Reception Centre at the Shouldice Arena, at 1515 Home Road N.W. in Bowness.

    The reception centre is open daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

    If evacuees arrive outside those hours, they can call 311 for assistance.

    To get information on the Canadian Red Cross one-time financial assistance for Jasper evacuees, go here or call 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. MST.

    To apply or learn more about Alberta government evacuation payments, go here.

    Among the services available to evacuees are fun, free activities for children, youth, adults and families.

    To learn more about what’s available, go here.

    For more information about what’s available for wildfire evacuees, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change

    Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Nick Farkas: The man behind Osheaga

      Nick Farkas is a busy man year-round. He's vice president of concerts and events at Evenko, but on this day, he's focused on his baby: Osheaga. Nick's passion for music started long before he founded the festival. "My mother was a violin teacher and my family was very musical and I was always like, you know, I played clarinet in high school and I took violin lessons and piano lessons," he reminisces.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News