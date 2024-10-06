Calgary city hall backdrop for rallies supporting Israelis, Palestinians on eve of Oct. 7 Hamas attack

There were duelling rallies at city hall Sunday in advance of the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Members of Calgary’s Jewish community and those who wanted to support them gathered for a service to remember the 1,205 Israelis who were killed and the 251 who were abducted.

“My family was in Kibbutz Nirim spending eight hours in a safe room hiding from the terrorists,” says Dror Pery.

Attendees waved flags and recited the Kaddish prayer in memory of the dead.

Across the street a pro-Palestinian rally was held, where demonstrators waved flags and called for a ceasefire.

The Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry says almost 42 thousand Palestinians have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began.

One person told CTV News he has lost 47 family members over the last year and life is hard for those who remain in Gaza.

"There is no life there, no good water, no food, no medicine. My mom, she is an old woman. She needs medicine … there is like no life basically," says Mohammed Al Halis.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Warda Dawoud, who arrived in Calgary from Gaza about one month ago.

"It's hard," she said. "All the time bombings, you can't sleep, you can't do anything."

Dawoud left her city for Egypt and from there came to Canada. She would like the world to stand with her people.

However, others say life in Israel is not easy either.

Pery says his family members have been evacuated from their home for more than a year and many of his friends are trying to find safe places to live.

“My friends who live where I grew up are moving (multiple) times a year trying to find a place. (You) never know when you’re coming back. Are you going to go back home? I don't see the benefit of any of this for anyone. I think peace is a much better solution for most people,” he says.

Calgary's Jewish community is planning events on Monday to mark the grim anniversary.

Calgary police say there have been no specific threats identified but they have increased patrols around Jewish places of worship and other significant areas.