Calgary Climate Hub connects with new city council

In front of a gathering of city councillors, Calgary environmental groups presented bags filled with shortbread; to indicate they feel time is short to take action on climate change. The goal of the environmental groups is for Calgary to meet emissions targets by 2050, otherwise known as net zero. In front of a gathering of city councillors, Calgary environmental groups presented bags filled with shortbread; to indicate they feel time is short to take action on climate change. The goal of the environmental groups is for Calgary to meet emissions targets by 2050, otherwise known as net zero.

Calgary Top Stories