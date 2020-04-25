CALGARY -- A parade of inflatable characters is scheduled to march outside a southeast Calgary care centre Saturday, aiming to help cheer up the residents who are stuck inside.

According to a Facebook group set up by the organization, about eight to 12 individuals will be climbing into and filling up their inflatable costumes before going on parade outside the Providence Care Centre.

That facility has been in outbreak status for some time since a number of cases of COVID-19 were found there.

The mother of Stephanie Rees, a participant who helped coordinate the day's event, is living at Providence. She says her mom isn't sick, but there is concern because of the situation.

"The facility is in outbreak status and mostly has staff cases. (We're) just trying to keep everyone in good spirits," she says.

(Supplied/Richard Dunstan)

The participants will be setting up at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will take place at 2 p.m. outside the centre, located at 149 Providence Blvd. S.E.

Alberta Health says there are COVID-19 outbreaks at 26 long-term living and supportive living facilities in the Calgary zone.