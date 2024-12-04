Calgary community theatre gives young kids the chance to shine

Getting to perform on stage in front of a large audience is something actors might work years to achieve but a community theatre group in Calgary is putting kids of all experience levels in the spotlight.

Small Time Theatre only casts children in its large scale productions. It’s based in south Calgary but auditions are open to all Calgary children in grades 1-9.

“It’s really fun getting to be different parts and act on stage and sing and dance,” said 10-year-old Cozy Spackman who has acted in three productions with Small Time Theatre.

The non-profit, commuity theatre group was started in 2016 by families looking to introduce their children to performing arts.

“There’s the self-esteem, the teamwork, the resilience,” said Tanya Woodruff, Small Time Theatre's founder and director.

“But my favourite part," she added, "is seeing the thrill when they’re on stage with the lights and applause.. it’s magic.”

Volunteer run

The non-profit is completely run by volunteers, including many former actors.

Those older kids take roles behind the scenes to give other youngsters a chance.

“We got things put in place so that hopefully it can last for a long time for the kids, hopefully generationally, you know, the kids will come back with their kids,” said Woodruff.

Small Time Theatre’s latest production “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” Runs Dec 5-7.

It will be the first production for Cora Beiber who wanted to join after watching Small Time Theatre for the first time earlier this year.

“I haven’t like actually done a full production so once I actually saw that something like this could be done that well, I really wanted to join,” said the young actor.

“It’s really easy and accessible like if you want to you should definitely try, because it’s awesome, such a cool experience," she added.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought on their website.