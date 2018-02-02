People looking to downsize are being drawn to tiny homes and a local company is getting in on the action by creating an expandable version for the Canadian marketplace.

The Aurora is the first tiny home built by Calgary-based ZeroSquared and includes an expandable slide that increases the living space to 374 square feet.

“What’s really unique about it is our duel-expanding slide. So on each side there are two slides that come out that create an additional square footage of 100 square feet so we find that our home, you walk inside and it feels big, it doesn’t feel like a tiny home,” said Shannon Novak, Marketing specialist for ZeroSquared.

The tiny home has a Murphy bed, full-sized shower and fridge and the company say it is a perfect fit for millennials, retirees, and anyone looking at downsizing without downgrading.

“Living tiny isn’t about getting rid of everything, it’s about living a little more minimalistic and not sacrificing those simple luxuries that you’re used to,” said Novak. “Rent prices are going up, houses are extremely expensive, you’re looking at two-bedroom homes in Calgary for half a million dollars and people just don’t have that kind of money right now so I think this is definitely a great option.”

ZeroSquared is opening up the Aurora for private tours so people can get a sense of the space and to see all the features.

The company is located at 1201 42 Avenue S.E. and will start the tours on Friday. The tours are from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and are 30 minutes long.

To book a private tour email Shannon Novak at shannon@zerosquared.ca