Calgary continues with warmth into October
CALGARY -- I had to re-write this as we have pushed through the morning, more because the “thing that was going to happen” … happened.
A good dose of westerly wind brought warm, dry air through Monday that drove temperatures up to 22C and provided gusts a hair beneath 50 km/h.
Overnight, the west wind calmed but pressed on, keeping us between 17C and 18C — that’s the power of that warm, dry air at work.
Everything is eventual, however, and the inevitable drop has occurred as of the 6 a.m. hour: we lost the west wind, and thus lost the heat. We were down to 13C as a result.
This is nothing, and I mean NOTHING to complain about. Anyone who grumbles about our circumstances needs to wind the clock back 365 days and take a look here:
That said, high pressure persists, temperatures remain above the frost advisory marker (with a chance to adjust that tomorrow evening) and aside from light rainshowers this evening, we’re doing just fine.
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Today:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 20C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 6C
Tomorrow:
- Early showers, then partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 16C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 4C
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 23C
- Evening: some cloud. low 7C
Friday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 19C
- Evening: clear, low 4C
Saturday:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 19C
- Evening: clear, low 8C
Three more photos today!
Firstly, a beautiful shot of the sunset, taken by Joy in Rutland Park:
Second, the obligatory “fall photo” from Kim at the Crystal Ridge Golf Course:
Aaand lastly, one more moment of reminiscence about a year ago. Thanks for sending, Sharon!
