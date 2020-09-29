CALGARY -- I had to re-write this as we have pushed through the morning, more because the “thing that was going to happen” … happened.

A good dose of westerly wind brought warm, dry air through Monday that drove temperatures up to 22C and provided gusts a hair beneath 50 km/h.

Overnight, the west wind calmed but pressed on, keeping us between 17C and 18C — that’s the power of that warm, dry air at work.

Everything is eventual, however, and the inevitable drop has occurred as of the 6 a.m. hour: we lost the west wind, and thus lost the heat. We were down to 13C as a result.

This is nothing, and I mean NOTHING to complain about. Anyone who grumbles about our circumstances needs to wind the clock back 365 days and take a look here:

That said, high pressure persists, temperatures remain above the frost advisory marker (with a chance to adjust that tomorrow evening) and aside from light rainshowers this evening, we’re doing just fine.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6C

Tomorrow:

Early showers, then partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: some cloud. low 7C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: clear, low 4C

Saturday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: clear, low 8C

Three more photos today!

Firstly, a beautiful shot of the sunset, taken by Joy in Rutland Park:

Second, the obligatory “fall photo” from Kim at the Crystal Ridge Golf Course:

Aaand lastly, one more moment of reminiscence about a year ago. Thanks for sending, Sharon!

You can submit your weather photos here.