Calgary convenience store fined $10K for selling vaping products to minors

The ownership and manager of a northeast Calgary convenience store have been fined a total of $10,000 for selling vaping products to minors.

The penalty against Gemini Convenience Store on Rundlehorn Drive N.E. in Pineridge followed an investigation spurred by public complaints reported to 311.

According to City of Calgary officials, Calgary Police Service officers witnessed the violations and 42 charges were laid under the city's Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction Act.

The offences including selling vaping products to minor and not verifying the age of customers who appeared to be younger than 25.

Maple Gifts & Confectionary Enterprise Limited, the company directed by Nupar Vasistha that owns the store, and store manager Sudhakar Tandon were both convicted and fined in connection with the investigation.

Subsequent violations could result in fines of up to $100,000.



