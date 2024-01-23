Calgary council to discuss residential tax rebate
Calgary city council is taking a look at providing some relief for homeowners who are facing a big jump on their tax bills this year.
A notice of motion has been brought forward to reconsider the latest budget, which approved a two-per cent tax increase for homeowners.
The notice asks administration to take a look at any adjustments that could be made to the operating or capital budgets to allow for a one-per cent rebate on the residential rate.
The councillors that brought forward the motion - Terry Wong, Andre Chabot, Sonya Sharp, Jennifer Wyness, Sean Chu and Dan Mclean - suggest it would result in a shift of $23 million in taxes.
Last year, council approved a tax shift from non-residential to residential taxes to create a more even ratio between the two rates.
If the motion passes, it would be up to administration to come up with a list of one-time operating budget adjustments to reduce spending by $23 million.
It has until Feb. 27 to present those findings.
(With files from Tyler Barrow)
