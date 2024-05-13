CALGARY
    Calgary council to make final rezoning amendments and cast vote

    Calgary city council is expected to vote on a controversial rezoning bylaw, a piece of legislation that required several weeks in council to consider a vast amount of public feedback.
    City council will make final changes to its blanket rezoning proposal and likely cast their ballots on the issue Monday.

    Council will meet for the discussion at 11:30 a.m., following the feedback process that took several weeks to get through.

    Councillors will start the day by asking city administration any last questions they have.

    From there, they’ll introduce amendments and debate the proposal until finally voting on the land-use bylaw.

    If passed, the city’s base zoning designation would change to RC-G, allowing higher-density homes like townhomes and row-homes to be built in almost all communities.

    In total, council heard from 736 speakers over 100 hours. During the hearing, 227 speakers supported rezoning, and 458 were opposed.

    Dozens of amendments and motions are expected before council makes its decision.

    The mayor previously said she doesn’t see this requiring days as councillors should have been preparing them during the lengthy process.

