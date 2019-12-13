CALGARY -- It's been handed out public sector workers for the past 55 years, but one city councillor says it's time it was stopped.

Administrators say all city workers, when they reach retirement, have been given a bonus equivalent to their annual vacation pay.

The incentive, which was introduced in 1964, was aimed at retaining employees.

The rule was apparently renewed in 1981, but Ward 11 councillor Jeromy Farkas says it was done without proper authorization by council.

"It really begs more questions than answers. In my mind though, it's very clear – this policy, whether it was 1964 or 1981 that staff may have approved it, it needs to go."

He says it is costing the city tens of millions of dollars each year.

Farkas also plans to bring a motion before council on Monday to end transition allowances for city councillors when they retire, lose an election or decide against running.