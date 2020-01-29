CALGARY -- The Calgary Counselling Centre plans to use a $15,000 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund grant to improve access for men who need help with mental health.

The grant was announced Wednesday, which was Bell Let's Talk Day, an initiative designed to promote mental health awareness.

The funding will be used by the Calgary Counselling Centre "to support urgent, timely access with no waitlist for counselling services for men, regardless of their ability to pay."

"This is not just going to benefit men who need help," said counselling centre CEO Dr. Robbie Babins-Wagner. "It will benefit those around them, their families, workplaces, and our broader community."

The grant came about partially as a response to the lingering fallout from the recession that has hit young Calgary men especially hard, creating stress, anxiety and financial insecurity. The goal of the donation, the counselling centre said in a release, is that by providing subsidized counselling services to men with no waitlist and no financial barriers, it will be able provide assistance to those who need it most.

The cheque presentation was made featuring the Bell Let's Talk ambassador, mental health advocate and retired CFL player Shea Emry.

"Bell Let's Talk is pleased to help Calgary Counselling Centre increase access to mental health programs for men in the Calgary area, " said Bell Let's Talk chair Mary Deacon. "To date, the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund has supported more than 650 organizations across Canada, like Calgary Counselling Centre, that are taking action to create positive change for people in their communities living with mental illness."

The Calgary Counselling Centre opened in 1962, and offers counselling to all age groups in a variety of areas, including depression, children's programs, domestic abuse, eating disorders, separation/divorce, trauma and self-esteem.