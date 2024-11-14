Calgary crews repair record number of potholes thanks to new tool

CALGARY
    The City of Calgary is crediting a new tool with helping crews complete a record number of pothole repairs this year.

    As of mid-November, the city had filled 35,864 potholes, exceeding the previous record of 33,000 set in 2023.

    At least part of the reason so many of problem spots were fixed is because of the city's new mobile infrared asphalt heater, which crews acquired over the summer.

    The machine warms the surface of the road using infrared heating, helping create a seamless bond between the new asphalt and the existing pavement.

    "The results can include a smoother surface between repair and road, and potentially longer-lasting repairs, which in turn improve the overall quality and durability of the road surface," explained the city in a news release.

    "This machine is intended to be used for smaller repairs, but is expected to provide superior quality repairs when compared with traditional pothole repair methods."

    Calgary pothole repairs have been aided by a new infrared asphalt heater. (City of Calgary handout) This heater also allows crews to repair sections of roadway quickly using reclaimed asphalt.

    As such, it negates the need for traditional repair materials like hot tar, which means not only can the work be done with fewer materials, but fewer pieces of equipment and less staff.

    Repairs still underway

    Because of the unseasonably warm fall weather, crews are continuing to fill potholes at a swift pace.

    Calgarians are encouraged to report potholes by calling 311 or using the city's mobile app.

    Once reported, the potholes are added to the city's maintenance lists and are filled based on factors such as road use and pothole severity.

