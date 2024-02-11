Calgary daycare temporarily closed after inspection discovers mouse droppings, cockroaches
A Calgary daycare was temporarily shut down after health officials discovered mouse droppings and cockroaches inside.
Sun Valley Kids Academy on 2 Street S.W. was ordered closed after it discovered a number of live and dead roaches in the kitchen, the fridge and under the sink.
Mouse droppings were spotted in different locations including on a carpet next to the play kitchen, near a diaper cabinet and near children’s baskets in the kindergarten room.
“Mouse droppings were in contact with children’s toys and personal items, including bite marks and droppings observed on foam toys in the baby room,” the report said.
There was also no hand soap at the kitchen handwashing sink, the probe thermometer was broken and there was no thermometer in the baby room refrigerator, among other violations.
The owner has been ordered to hire a pest control operator, and to fulfill a number of other obligations before it will be permitted to reopen.
There’s no word on whether the facility will re-open Monday.
AHS STATEMENT
An Alberta Health Services spokesperson sent the following statement Sunday.
"In response to a complaint from a member of the public, a joint inspection by AHS Public Health and Childcare Licensing inspection at Sun Valley Kids Montessori (daycare) found conditions that pose serious risk to public health. This inspection revealed a significant infestation of mice and cockroaches in the daycare, and unsanitary conditions overall.
"A verbal closure order was issued on the morning of Feb. 6, 2024, so that immediate action could be taken at the site. This verbal order was followed by a written order on Feb. 8, which has been posted online.
"Protecting public health remains AHS' top priority. AHS is taking this action to safeguard individuals from potential health risks associated with exposure to viruses and other pathogens carried by rodents and other pests.
"This facility will remain closed until appropriate pest mitigation strategies and thorough cleaning and disinfection have been put into place by the daycare operator, and a reinspection by AHS has been completed. There have been no reported illnesses linked to this investigation to date.
"AHS always attempts to work collaboratively with facility operators to address issues and prevent risk to the public. When violations are found, operators are informed of the corrective actions they need to take. Inspectors perform follow-up inspections to ensure violations have been corrected and businesses can operate safely."
